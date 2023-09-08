MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Most football programs already call themselves a brotherhood, a family. But what does it mean to play with your brother by your side?

Senior quarterback Cheno Navarrette and his younger brother, junior wide receiver, A.J. Navarrette have been playing sports together from the very beginning and have yet to play without each other.

Cheno said, “It’s been a great experience, we’ve played together our whole life so, it’s nothing new.”

A.J. added, “I think it’s cool when I get to play with my brother because a lot of people want to but not everybody can.”

Now, with it being Cheno’s last season, they have one more year to play their best together.

Cheno said when he heard his brother would be on varsity his senior year, he was ecstatic and added, “I just thought like hey, let’s make the most of it because this doesn’t always happen so it’s a blessing.”

“I’m just hoping to make it count this last season,” A.J. joked.

And their family could not be happier seeing them on the same team one last time.

“It’s been awesome for them that they get to watch both of us play because, two years ago, it was a Thursday game and a Friday game,” Cheno shrugged. “So, it was always off, always chaotic, but now it’s dope.”

As Cheno mentioned, this is nothing new, the Navarrette family is full of football lovers, making football feel like home. Cheno and A.J. are the middle children in a family of six siblings. Both their older brothers, Corbie and Buddy Navarrette, played Loboes football, and now Buddy is student-teaching and coaching at Monahans and Corbie never misses a Loboes game. Both continue to cheer on their younger brothers with mom and dad, and their youngest siblings, their twin sisters.

A.J. said the idea of having family playing next to you, is a blessing, “I’m glad I get to have him and I get to look up to him and all my other three brothers.”

Cheno emphasized the built-in bond, they now have as teammates, “I know he’s got my back and I’ll always have his so it’s just a great feeling.”

While they have played together for so long, at all different sports, this season has already meant more. In week one, Cheno threw a receiving touchdown in week one to his brother in their win over Shallowater and made the stands full of Navarrette cheerleaders go wild.

Cheno said it was the best feeling, “It was just unreal honestly, it was just a blessing to be able to throw it to him but to see him score, and to see him grow up, it’s awesome.”

And A.J. laughed and said, “I’m just glad I caught the ball. It felt good. It didn’t really click until I turned around and saw him running at me and we both jumped up together.”

Having a team to rely on is one thing, now the Navarrette brothers have a built-in support system, helping in every aspect of life.

“It does help because even on the rough days, the good days, like I said he’s always there so I can always talk to him and he’s always going to be my little brother who’s going to cheer me up,” Cheno said.

He added, that having A.J. helps with the dynamics on the field, just as much as off.

“I mean he gives me a different perspective of like the way I see things and the way he sees things,” Cheno said with enthusiasm. “So like I’ll throw a ball to him and I feel like it’s a good ball but he’s like, hey that was a bit too high or a little bit on the right shoulder or left shoulder, and it helps me adjust to what he’s thinking.”

Cheno couldn’t help but say he believes everything has gone just the way it’s supposed too.

“I think everything’s gone perfectly the way that it has and I just feel like it’s made us the way we are today.”

And neither brother believe they would be where they are now, without their family and friends.

Cheno thanked those who got them to this point, “Love my brothers and little sisters and grandma and grandpas, thank y’all for everything y’all have done for me and my brother, and just shoutout to all my family and friends.”

“Love you family,” A.J. smiled.