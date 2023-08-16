ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs, in District 2-4A division 1, finished the 2022 season third in their district at 6-4. They managed to make it to the area round of playoffs before being defeated by the Decatur Eagles, 42-15.

Now, the Mustangs are very much unsatisfied with how it all came to a close.

Senior defensive tackle Ranger Harvey said watching the seniors last year finish on such a low was heartbreaking, and not how any of this year’s seniors want to go out.

“It’s not fun obviously and just, seeing seniors having to play their last game, wasn’t fun and I don’t want to have to lose the last game I play,” Ranger shrugged. “I don’t want to have to feel the same thing they did. I don’t want to lose in the playoffs at all. No one wants to lose in the playoffs though so, I’m going against a bunch of other people with the same mindset.”

Speaking of those seniors, the Mustangs graduated nearly 30 seniors, all key components to this Andrews powerhouse. Now, coach Tom Harvey and company are forced to lean on their youth to lead them through.

“You know, you never want just a wholesale change, you know it was fun last year coaching a bunch of older kids with a lot of high expectations,” Coach Harvey said with a smile. “Now we got younger kids with a lot of high expectations, but there’s a little bit more groundwork to lay, and eventually they’re going to get older and be more experienced and we’ll feed off of that as well.”

The biggest change from the loss of their seniors: a whole new offense.

Senior safety Jett Fisher said while he doesn’t work closely with the offense, he can see the impact the newcomers are already having.

“Last year, I think we had a little bit of offensive struggles towards the end of the season. This year, we’re running a whole new offense, new scheme,” Fisher said. “Got a new quarterback, new running back, everything. I think that’s going to make the difference for us this year.”

Senior outside linebacker Cooper Ivison couldn’t agree more, “It’s a very young team, we have a bunch of sophomores and juniors on the team, but I feel like, we’re still going to do good, it doesn’t really matter.”

Coach Harvey said their use of the Slot-T formation will provide a huge advantage and help take some weight off the defense.

“It’s a little bit more of a deception type thing, less of a big play type thing, but I think it’s gonna be capable of controlling the ball and putting some points on the board.”

Putting a lot more emphasis, on the run game, with a young starting back, sophomore Jaesean DeBouse.

“I think we’re working on the offense a lot more than we did last year and just focusing on like, what we’re going to do against the other teams and a little bit more running and stuff because we got a team that’s made for running,” Ranger added.

One consistency that will always be there for the Mustangs is that well-known Andrews defense. With a head coach like Tom Harvey, who is defensive-minded, that will always be their strength.

“Around here, there’s always an emphasis on defense. We can always go back and say well, we can play great defense until we get going on offense so that’s, one thing we’re trying to maintain,” Harvey said.

“This year we got a lot of new guys and we’re running the same scheme but, you know, we’ve all been playing together for a long time so I think we’re going to be able to put it together to have another successful season on defense,” Fisher agreed.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has the Mustangs finishing fourth in their district this year, behind Big Spring. Andrews starts their season on the road at Canyon Randall on August 25th.