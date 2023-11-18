BEDFORD, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels faced off against the Euless Trinity Trojans in Bedford for the area round of the 2023 playoffs.

Regulation time ended with the Rebels and Trojans tied at 42 a piece. After a double overtime thriller, the Rebels were able to convert a two-point conversion to take the 57-55, walk-off win over the Trojans.

The Rebs move to 10-2 on the season and will continue their postseason run in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2019. Legacy will face the Allen Eagles at Shotwell Stadium, Saturday, November 25th at 4:00 p.m.

Watch the video above for highlights and postgame recap from ABC Big 2’s Sports Director Kayler Smith as she caught up with Head Coach Clint Hartman and star running back Damien Johnson.