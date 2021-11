HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF INFO: UIL Bi-District pairings/results

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It is once again playoff season for high school football in Texas! 20 teams from Permian Basin have qualified for the postseason for the UIL. The first games kick off on Thursday.

Here’s a look at those first-round matchups:

6A, DI

El Paso Pebble Hills vs. Midland Legacy

Friday at 7:00 PM

Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

Permian vs. El Paso Franklin

Friday at 7:30 PM (CT)

Franklin Stadium, El Paso

4A, DI

Big Spring vs. El Paso Riverside

Thursday at 7:00 PM (CT)

Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton

Andrews vs. Fabens

Thursday at 4:00 PM (CT)

Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton

Fort Stockton vs. Clint Mountain View

Friday at 7:00 PM (CT)

Eagle Stadium, Van Horn

4A, DII

Monahans vs. Lubbock Estacado

Thursday at 7:00 PM

Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

Greenwood vs. Perryton

Friday at 7:00 PM

Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium, Plainview

3A, DII

Crane vs. Ballinger

Friday at 7:00 PM

San Angelo Stadium

Odessa Compass Academy vs. Sonora

Thursday at 7:00 PM

San Angelo Stadium

Stanton vs. Childress

Thursday at 7:30 PM

Tyer Stadium, Floydada

Alpine vs. San Angelo Grape Creek

Friday at 7:30 PM

James H. Bird Memorial Stadium, Big Lake (Reagan County HS)

2A, DI

Forsan vs. Goldthwaite

Friday at 7:30 PM

Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood

2A, DII

McCamey vs. Ropes

Friday at 7:00 PM

Memorial Stadium, Big Spring

Wink vs. Sudan

Thursday at 7:30 PM

Mustang Stadium, Denver City

1A, DI

Fort Davis vs. Rankin

Friday at 7:30 PM

Bearkat Stadium, Garden City

Garden City vs. Van Horn

Thursday at 7:30 PM

Red Devil Stadium, Rankin

1A, DII

Balmorhea vs. Blackwell

Friday at 6:30 PM

Red Devil Stadium, Rankin

Sanderson vs. Loraine

Friday at 6:30 PM

O.K. Wolfenbarger Field, Mertzon (Irion County HS)

Anton vs. Sands

Friday at 7:00 PM

Mustang Field, Ackerly (Sands HS)