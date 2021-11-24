HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A honors announced

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The high school football season has come to an end for each of the Ector County/Midland ISD high schools in the Permian Basin. This week, players on all four teams were recognized with All-District 2-6A honors.

Congratulations to all those chosen to this year’s team (only ECISD, MISD first and second team selections are listed):

District MVP: RB Makhilyn Young (Midland Legacy, senior)

Offensive MVP: QB Abel Ramirez (Abilene High senior)

Defensive MVP: RB Wesley Smith (Midland Legacy, senior)

Offensive Newcomer of the Year: QB Marcos Davila (Midland Legacy, sophomore)

Defensive Newcomers of the Year: LB Turner Squire (Midland High, sophomore), LB Jeremiah Alvarado (Midland Legacy, senior), DB Jayson Henley (Abilene High, junior)

Coach of the Year: Clint Hartman (Midland Legacy)

District 2-6A First Team Offense

QB: Marcos Davila (Midland Legacy, sophomore)

RB: Makhilyn Young (Midland Legacy, senior), Zion Ward (Midland High, senior)

FB: Addison Akbar (Midland Legacy, senior), Tristan Johnson (Permian, senior)

WR: Christopher Brazzell (Midland Legacy, senior), Donny Bishop (Midland Legacy, senior), Ivan Carreon (Odessa High, sophomore), Ja’Quan Richardson (Permian, junior)

OT: Trevor Van Husen (Midland Legacy, senior), Cooper Sheehan (Permian, senior)

OG: Harris Sewell (Permian, junior), Garrett Whitehill (Midland Legacy, senior)

C: Seth Heller (Midland Legacy, senior)

UTIL: Donny Bishop (Midland Legacy, senior)

K: Gunner Meade (Midland Legacy, senior)

District 2-6A First Team Defense

DE: Chase Barton (Midland Legacy, junior), Desmond Hill (Permian, junior)

DT: Kameron Curry (Midland Legacy, senior), Daveon Walucho (Permian, senior)

OLB: Matteo Houston (Midland High, senior), Angelo Candelaria (Midland Legacy, senior), Jeremiah Alvarado (Midland Legacy, senior), Jaxon Dorethy (Permian, senior)

ILB: Wesley Smith (Midland Legacy, senior), Abraham Davalos (Midland Legacy, junior), Turner Squire (Midland High, sophomore)

CB: Korey McCoy (Permian, senior), John Washington (Midland Legacy, senior)

S: Canyon Moses (Midland Legacy, junior), Kayden Baze (Permian, senior)

P: Bam Ruiz (Midland High, senior)

District 2-6A Second Team Offense

QB: Landry Walls (Midland High, senior)

WR: Nate Suttle (Midland Legacy, senior), Brian Mahaffey (Permian, senior)

TE: Andrew Helguera (Permian, junior)

OT: Girevis Bobey (Midland Legacy, junior), Jose Guerrero (Odessa High, junior)

OG: Daniel Magallanes (Midland High, senior), Legend Cabello (Midland Legacy, sophomore)

K: Tate Terry (Permian, junior)

District 2-6A Second Team Defense

DE: Drake Womack (Permian, senior)

DT: Daniel Varela (Midland High, junior), Kaiden Andrews (Midland Legacy, senior), Da’Mareon Gray (Odessa High, junior)

OLB: Cayden Charnik (Permian, senior)

ILB: Elias Minjarez (Odessa High, senior)

S: Bryce Woody (Permian, junior)

P: Cade Kreger (Permian, senior)