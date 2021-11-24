HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 2-6A honors announced

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The high school football season has come to an end for each of the Ector County/Midland ISD high schools in the Permian Basin. This week, players on all four teams were recognized with All-District 2-6A honors.
Congratulations to all those chosen to this year’s team (only ECISD, MISD first and second team selections are listed):
District MVP: RB Makhilyn Young (Midland Legacy, senior)
Offensive MVP: QB Abel Ramirez (Abilene High senior)
Defensive MVP: RB Wesley Smith (Midland Legacy, senior)
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: QB Marcos Davila (Midland Legacy, sophomore)
Defensive Newcomers of the Year: LB Turner Squire (Midland High, sophomore), LB Jeremiah Alvarado (Midland Legacy, senior), DB Jayson Henley (Abilene High, junior)
Coach of the Year: Clint Hartman (Midland Legacy)
District 2-6A First Team Offense
QB: Marcos Davila (Midland Legacy, sophomore)
RB: Makhilyn Young (Midland Legacy, senior), Zion Ward (Midland High, senior)
FB: Addison Akbar (Midland Legacy, senior), Tristan Johnson (Permian, senior)
WR: Christopher Brazzell (Midland Legacy, senior), Donny Bishop (Midland Legacy, senior), Ivan Carreon (Odessa High, sophomore), Ja’Quan Richardson (Permian, junior)
OT: Trevor Van Husen (Midland Legacy, senior), Cooper Sheehan (Permian, senior)
OG: Harris Sewell (Permian, junior), Garrett Whitehill (Midland Legacy, senior)
C: Seth Heller (Midland Legacy, senior)
UTIL: Donny Bishop (Midland Legacy, senior)
K: Gunner Meade (Midland Legacy, senior)
District 2-6A First Team Defense
DE: Chase Barton (Midland Legacy, junior), Desmond Hill (Permian, junior)
DT: Kameron Curry (Midland Legacy, senior), Daveon Walucho (Permian, senior)
OLB: Matteo Houston (Midland High, senior), Angelo Candelaria (Midland Legacy, senior), Jeremiah Alvarado (Midland Legacy, senior), Jaxon Dorethy (Permian, senior)
ILB: Wesley Smith (Midland Legacy, senior), Abraham Davalos (Midland Legacy, junior), Turner Squire (Midland High, sophomore)
CB: Korey McCoy (Permian, senior), John Washington (Midland Legacy, senior)
S: Canyon Moses (Midland Legacy, junior), Kayden Baze (Permian, senior)
P: Bam Ruiz (Midland High, senior)
District 2-6A Second Team Offense
QB: Landry Walls (Midland High, senior)
WR: Nate Suttle (Midland Legacy, senior), Brian Mahaffey (Permian, senior)
TE: Andrew Helguera (Permian, junior)
OT: Girevis Bobey (Midland Legacy, junior), Jose Guerrero (Odessa High, junior)
OG: Daniel Magallanes (Midland High, senior), Legend Cabello (Midland Legacy, sophomore)
K: Tate Terry (Permian, junior)
District 2-6A Second Team Defense
DE: Drake Womack (Permian, senior)
DT: Daniel Varela (Midland High, junior), Kaiden Andrews (Midland Legacy, senior), Da’Mareon Gray (Odessa High, junior)
OLB: Cayden Charnik (Permian, senior)
ILB: Elias Minjarez (Odessa High, senior)
S: Bryce Woody (Permian, junior)
P: Cade Kreger (Permian, senior)