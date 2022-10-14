MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The high-flying Midland Legacy Rebels offense has been known for their success the past few years, and for Head Coach Clint Hartman, everyone is held accountable.

“We’re in it together. That’s one thing they got to know. You know, we loose a game, I get out coached, I get out played, that’s how it works, you know,” he said. “But it’s never, they get out played, I coached a great game, that’s not how this is. It’s a team deal. I think football is the greatest team sport and can be taught the best lessons in the world.”

And the right leader can make the biggest difference, and that leader was found by his fellow teammates.

Senior running back, Ezequiel Luna, tore his ACL just before the start of his junior season and missed every game. Now, he’s back and was almost unanimously voted by his teammates to lead them into battle.

“I mean, coming off injury is never easy. Like a lot of people go through processes and processes of injuries. Rehab is a big part of it and it was never easy. But knowing that I was able to come back and lead this team and be able to be picked as a captain is amazing,” smiled Luna.

After receiving 68 of the 72 votes to be captain, Luna said he knows the pressure is on his shoulders, but to see his team trusts his impact on and off the field, means the world to him.

“It gives me like an extra push, I have a chip on my shoulder. I mean, knowing I’m a captain of this team, this is a big team, a well-known team. And being the captain, it helps me play better. And knowing that I can be a leader to this team and be a big aspect,” added Luna.

Hartman continued to add that when Luna had his season ending injury, he could have given up, but the fact he chose to fight and make the comeback, showed Coach Hartman just how worthy Luna was to receive that captains status.

“I think he’s a product of his parents and how he is as a human being because when you get hurt well, you could go the other way. Some kids get hurt and they turn to, like adults do, turn to alcohol and wake up the next day, like, I got a headache and it ain’t gonna solve nothing, but he didn’t do that. What he did was he got to rehab, got his butt going. And, you know, that’s a tough one,” Hartman shrugged. “My daughter went through it. I know it’s a tough one, you know, first time in your young age, your body [is] kind of you’re like, oh, my, I’m not immortal. I’m really mortal, you know? And so I’m real proud of him.”

And Luna is seen as one of the hardest workers on and off the field.

Luna said, “Well, I was hoping I was, I mean, junior year coming in, I felt great and the injury happened and it was very sad for me. But coming back, I mean, I feel like I worked a lot harder than a lot of people and I was hoping to get that spot.”

“Saturday after he plays, he’s going to be pushing carts up there at H-E-B for eight hours on Saturday and Sunday, so he can make money because during a season, you know, during practice, I mean he has no time to work. And if you’re ever there he’s going to tell you, ‘Yes, ma’am. No, ma’am. Yes, sir. No, sir. How can I help you?’ I’d like to say I have a little bit of that, but I think we’ve supported his parents and they’ve done a good job with him,” Hartman chuckled.

And with most of the eyes on quarterback Marcos Davila and the receiving core that leads the Rebels offense, Luna may not always have the spotlight on him, but said even if he has to be in the background for a little, he will do whatever it takes, and continue to fight for the team that believes in him, to lead them throughout the season.

“It’s not always about who is the person in the spotlight, it’s about making plays if needed to. And I’m glad they need me to run two yards or five yards, 20 yards, whatever they need me to do. I will be a part of this team and try to help them in any aspect I can,” said a confident Luna.

Hartman said Luna was the best fit for this position, and he’s proud of the decision his players have made.

“Luna’s a small college football player. And he’s going to play in a division two, division three, maybe division one, double-a. He’s averaging 100 yards a game right now,” mentioned Hartman. “But because of those leadership traits, wherever he goes to college, he’s going to finish and get a degree. That’s the payback!”

Hartman said to hear his players are turning out to be the leaders he hoped for, makes the biggest difference to him as a head coach.

“When I get those little invitations, ‘Coach, I’m graduating!’ Those are pretty cool. Marriage is good. I mean, you pray they pick the right ones, or they’re doing good,” he laughed. “You see them in the neighborhood. Like I say, we’re raising our neighbors. Hopefully. Around here you don’t want a bunch of bad ones the ones we’re raising are pretty good.”

And for Luna, he just hopes he can fill the leadership role to his best abilities and make his teammates and community proud.

Luna said excitedly, “Remember me as a good leader and [as] a good example for them. And I want them to know that I always have their back, no matter what, outside of football, like in school, anywhere, just that they’ll be able to talk to me.”