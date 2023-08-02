ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Peace Academy of West Texas, in collaboration with local coaches, the University of Texas Permian Basin, Ector County ISD Ratliff Stadium, and City officials will host Permian Basin International Soccer Camp beginning Thursday.

The camp will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from August 3 to August 10 for players seven-years-of-age through 17. Players will learn skills from renowned player Hakan Sukur and area coaches, and more than 300 kids are expected to attend. If your child is registered, here’s what you need to know: