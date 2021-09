This week’s Game of the Week will be the Wink Widlcats (1-1) traveling to Alpine to face the Fightin’ Bucks (0-2).

The Wildcats opened the season with a loss at Christoval before rebounding with a win against Ozona.

The Fightin’ Bucks are still looking for their first win of the season after losing their first two games against Jefferson (El Paso) and Fort Stockton.