ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The high school football regular season is over and that means teams across the Permian Basin are in the fight for a trip to AT&T Stadium in mid-December.

The 2022 regular season produced 10 district-champion teams in the Basin: Midland Legacy, Permian, Monahans, Crane, Wink, Forsan, Reagan County, Rankin, Balmorhea and Buena Vista.

The Midland Legacy Rebels turned a 2-3 first half of the season into a 4-1 finish, winning their fifth straight district championship, giving head coach Clint Hartman his fifth title in seven seasons, and tying him for first place in program history for number of district championships.

The Wink Wildcats were the only team in the Permian Basin to achieve an undefeated season going 10-0. The Wildcats under head coach Brian Gibson and led by his son, quarterback Kanon Gibson averaged 46.6 points per game and only gave up an average 11.8.

Especially meaningful for one program was Reagan County’s district championship. The Owls had not hoisted a gold ball since 1993.

And no one completed as impressive as a season turnaround as the Monahans Loboes. After beginning their season with three straight losses, the Loboes turned the key and did not lose another game, ending the season 7-3 on a seven-game win streak and a district championship.

The bi-district round of the UIL playoffs take place Thursday and Friday. Here is the full slate:

THURSDAY

6A

El Paso Franklin vs. Midland Legacy at Astound Broadband Stadium, 7:00.

4A

Andrews vs. El Paso Austin at Sul Ross State University, 6:00.

Big Spring vs. El Paso Riverside at Panther Stadium, Fort Stockton, 7:00.

Monahans vs. Levelland at Mustang Bowl, Andrews, 7:00.

3A

Compass vs. Early at Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater, 7:00.

Kermit vs. Bushland at Peoples Bank Stadium, Wolfforth, 7:00.

2A

Wink vs. Cross Plains at Memorial Stadium, Big Spring, 7:30.

Reagan County vs. Cisco at Wolf Stadium, Colorado City, 7:30.

1A

Balmorhea vs. Loop at Garden City, 6:30.

FRIDAY

4A

Greenwood vs. Godley at Anthony Field, Abilene, 7:00.

3A

Crane vs. San Angelo TLCA at Tornado Stadium, Lamesa, 7:00.

Coahoma vs. Childress at Charles Tyler Stadium, Floydada, 7:00.

Alpine vs. Brady at Lion Stadium, Ozona, 7:30.

2A

McCamey vs. Roscoe at Buffalo Stadium, Stanton, 7:00.

Forsan vs. Stamford at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood, 7:00.

1A

Garden City vs. Westbrook at Griffith Stadium, Robert Lee, 7:30.

Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell at Coyote Stadium, Gail, 7:30.

Rankin vs. Ira at Wildcat Stadium, Lenorah, 7:00.

Join us on ABC Big 2 news at 6:00 on Thursday and Friday for pregame coverage, plus join us for the season finale of Basin Gridiron on Friday at 10:15 for coverage from Week 1 of the playoffs.