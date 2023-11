ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In case you missed it, take a listen to Midland Legacy Rebels’ Head Coach Clint Hartman, following their regional semi-finals loss to the Allen Eagles.

Rebels finish the 2023 season 10-3 and District 2-6A sole champions, for the sixth year in a row.

Watch the video above for the full postgame interview.