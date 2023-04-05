ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Four student-athletes from Andrews High School signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college. Andrews held the signing day celebration in the Andrews Dome Wednesday. Watch the video above to hear from each athlete.

Kyleigh McGowen – New Mexico Junior College Women’s Golf

Bramhan Matschek – Oklahoma Panhandle State Men’s Cross County & Track

Ivan Zamora – Midland University (NE) Men’s Powerlifting

Kamryn Miller – Texas Women’s College Cheer