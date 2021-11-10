Former Sul Ross standout Tristen Licon scores 6 in debut as Texas walk-on

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) – After an illustrious career at Sul Ross State, Tristen Licon will live out a life-long dream with the Texas Longhorns this season.

Licon is the second all-time leading scorer in the history of the program at Sul Ross with 1,579 points as a Lobo. This summer, Licon joined Texas as a walk-on for the Longhorns under first-year head coach Chris Beard.

In the team’s season-opener against Houston Baptist on Tuesday, Licon made both of his three-point attempts to score six points in six minutes played. He also finished two rebounds and a steal.

I'll never forget this moment 🤘 pic.twitter.com/2oySsAlsJG — Tristen Licón (@TristenLicon) November 10, 2021

Licon also played 10 minutes in the team’s lone exhibition game against Texas Lutheran. He finished that game with two points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

An El Paso native, Licon initially sought to join the Texas program as a graduate assistant coach to work alongside Chris Beard. After showcasing his talents on the court, the Americas High School graduate earned a walk-on spot on the team to utilize his final year of eligibility.

Colin Deaver with our sister station KTSM in El Paso recently chronicled Licon’s journey from the Sun City to the 40 Acres. You can watch that story in the post below.