Former Odessa College golfer Abraham Ancer picks up first career PGA Tour win

MEMPHIS, TN – After posting a 68 (-2) in the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer still had work to do before claiming his first career win on the PGA Tour.

With his score at 16-under after 72 holes, Ancer was forced into a three-way playoff with Sam Burns and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

On the first playoff hole at 18, Matasuyama nearly notched a birdie to win the tournament although his putt lipped out at the last moment. Ancer, Burns, and Matsuyama each recorded a par, setting up another playoff hole on 18.

Ancer’s ensuing second shot gave him an excellent shot at making a birdie.

Ancer's ensuing second shot gave him an excellent shot at making a birdie.

When Sam Burns missed a short putt for birdie at close range, Ancer capitalized on the opportunity and made his putt for the win.

When Sam Burns missed a short putt for birdie at close range, Ancer capitalized on the opportunity and made his putt for the win.

Sunday’s win was Ancer’s first victory on the PGA Tour, although he had come close before. Since he competed in his first events on the Tour in 2016, Ancer has finished as runner-up on four occasions along with 13 top-five finishes.