Former MOJO, MCS quarterback Peyton Powell to transfer from Rutgers, citing vaccine mandate

ODESSA, Texas – Peyton Powell, former quarterback for both Permian and Midland Christian, is on the move – again.

Powell, who was set to enter his sophomore year at Rutgers, announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal. In a post on Twitter, Powell cited the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement as the reason for his decision.

Rutgers “has made the COVID vaccine mandatory to attend school and play football, therefore I have no other choice but to enter my name into the transfer portal,” he wrote.

The University of Rutgers has made the COVID vaccine mandatory to attend school and play football, therefore I have no other choice but to enter my name into the transfer portal. — Peyton Powell (@PPowell_) August 24, 2021

Since he graduated following the 2018 high school season, Powell has yet to take the field at the NCAA level.

After initially committing to Texas during his senior year, Powell flipped his allegiance to sign with Baylor. Just before the 2019 season began, he announced his decision to transfer from Baylor.

After that, Powell briefly committed to play at Utah before ultimately signing with Rutgers. While he was on the Scarlet Knights roster in 2020, he did not play in any games for the team.

While in high school, Powell initially played for Midland Christian before transferring to Permian for his senior season.