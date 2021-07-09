Former Midland High QB Sapien transfers to UTPB

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – After spending two years at the Division I level, Suddin Sapien is returning to the Permian Basin. The quarterback, who still has four years of eligibility remaining, has transferred to UTPB.

Sapien signed with UTSA after graduating from Midland High in 2019. He spent two years with the Roadrunners.

In high school, Sapien was a key leader for the Bulldogs over several seasons. As a junior and senior, he accounted for 62 total touchdowns.

Sapien will join fellow Midland ISD alum, Mikey Serrano, as a quarterback for the Falcons. UTPB went 5-0 over the course of its truncated spring season in 2021.

