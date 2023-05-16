MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Something that can be a bit of a mystery in sports is what the Major League Baseball farm system is like. What’s it like to be one of those thousands of Minor League players trying to make it big?

We talked exclusively with four-year RockHounds outfielder Chase Calabuig to find out.

“So you’ve been here a few years now and so you’ve gotta be pretty well in tune with your routine at this point so just walk me through what your day looks like.”

“Okay so day in the life of a minor leaguer for us, we’ll probably start by sleeping in all our games are at night so that’s the beauty of it, we get home late, so we stay up a little later. Show up to the field, usually get a workout in, start active warmups, get stretched out and all that stuff, hit in the cages, come out here take batting practice, and by that time we get a nice little lunch after that. Game, go home, and around when you go home is kind of like the only time you have to yourself in that day where it’s time to like kind of decompress and stuff and relax and not have the stress of on the field activities.”

“You’re kind of a veteran now at this point here in Midland, what has changed over the past four years?”

“The minor leagues have changed a lot. Back in 2019 was my first year and we didn’t have our own apartments paid for so we were staying with host families or you had to pay for your own apartment or sleep on the floor or on a mattress so a lot of things have changed and changed for the better. So it’s made minor leagues less of what they call a grind, but it’s still challenging being away from family and friends so.”

“What do you do day in and day out to try to propel yourself to the next level?“

“I try to attack my weaknesses, what I consider my weaknesses, I try to talk to coaches and things like that to try to figure out what’s holding me back or what it is that they want to see me do better at. At the end of the day, a lot of it comes with the right time, right place, and some luck and I just got to keep my head down and keep grinding and hope that the stars align for me and hope that I’ll get that shot at triple-A and hopefully the big leagues before my time’s up playing this game.”

“What’s that like, I mean knowing that at any point you could have to pick up and leave here and get the call?”

“It is kind of wild, it’s the style of the minor leagues where you know you live out of a suitcase. but I’ve been here for four years and every day I think it could be the day that maybe I get that chance, but I’m still here so it’s one of those things that if that day comes for me it’s going to be an emotional day for me because I’ve worked really hard to try to get to that next level. I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, but all I can do is just keep trying and it’ll be well-earned and I’d be very proud of myself at that point but hopefully it happens.”

“If you could change anything about minor league baseball, what would it be?”

“They’re doing a good job with the pay wages, We weren’t getting paid a lot, you were barely making any money throughout an entire baseball season and you’re playing at a level where you know it’s really not too different from the big league level and the big league talent you watch. Obviously, the revenue is different, but you’re performing the same task but you’re making a minuscule amount of money and it’s in the same department. So as long as guys continue to make money and be able to make this a career, a lot of guys’ careers have had to end because of the fact that they’re not making enough money and maybe they come from a family or environment where they weren’t able to support their own family beyond baseball so they’ve had to quit. So just giving those players the chance to follow their dreams, that little bit of revenue and money can help keep guys playing a couple of extra years to give them that shot.”

“On that same note, what is the most rewarding thing about being a minor league baseball player?”

“I think that comes intrinsically. So everyone’s got their own motivations for why they play, why they want to play and I think it all kind of relates to wanting to play in the big leagues one day, but you’ve got to look at the small goals that we’ve set for ourselves and you’ve got to ask yourself you know when you were 10 years old, if you told that 10 year old, hey you’re going to hit .300 in double-A or you were going to get a hit off of so-and-so… those are the little things that I try to take as proud moments, things that I can take home and when this career is said and done and when I look back on it, I can be proud that I was able to accomplish those things. I mean I’ve really enjoyed my time in Midland. This has been a blessing, the people here are amazing people, I’ve really enjoyed the fans and my host family and all that, I hope I get to keep in contact and however long I am here, I’ve been very grateful and very blessed.”