Ellison praises Permian’s resilience in Week 1 win over El Paso Pebble Hills

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Permian (1-0) started its season in the best way imaginable – an 83-yard TD return by Brian Mahaffey on the opening kickoff.

After that, however, the Panthers struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first half. MOJO went into halftime against El Paso Pebble Hills trailing 9-7 and fell further behind in the 4th quarter after another Spartan touchdown.

Shortly after though, things started to change for Permian. The Panthers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own, followed by another… and another. That accounted for 19 unanswered points to finish the game and complete a 26-15 comeback victory.

This week, Permian will make a long road trip to face the Waco Midway Panthers (0-1), who dropped their opener to Round Rock (69-17). Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Watch the video above for more!