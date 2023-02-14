The District 2-6A boy’s basketball regular season ended Tuesday night in a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots.

Odessa defeated San Angelo Central 50-48 to clinch a spot in the playoff at the two-seed out of the district. Permian beat Midland Legacy to remain in contention, and Midland lost to district champions Frenship.

The results have Central, Permian and Midland all tied at 5-5 for the two remaining spots in the playoff.

The district is expected to have a tournament between the three teams to decide which teams get the final two spots. That decision is expected Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Watch the video above for highlights, scores and more information on the potential tie-breaker tournament.