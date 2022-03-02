MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar): Unfortunately, it does not look like MLB will begin the season alongside their farmhands as the news dropped this week from league commissioner Rob Manfred they would cancel the first two series of the year.

For baseball hungry fans here in the Permian Basin, there is still one professional team to quench the hunger – the Midland RockHounds.

“We know we are playing and we’re excited and it’s good news. Hopefully, Major League Baseball and the Player’s Union will get this figured out pretty quickly because ideally that’s great, and it’s good for baseball,” RockHounds General Manager Monty Hoppel said. “But hey, here at the minor league level, we’re playing and we are excited for it.”

The AA affiliate of the Oakland A’s is ready to capitalize on the lack of MLB this season. In fact, they are expecting a record year at the gate in their 50th season.

“We’re planning for some even bigger crowds,” Hoppel said. “[The crowds] may be our best ever.”

The selling point is clear: not only is it the only professional baseball accessible in the Basin since there might not be any on TV, but the game day experience at Momentum Bank Ballpark might even rival those of the major leagues.

“I just know that we have the opportunity to have good, first class, inexpensive family entertainment in an environment where it’s easy to get to the ballpark,” Hoppel said.

MLB’s labor stoppage is bringing morale around the national pastime to an all-time low, but the RockHounds know the community’s continuing support this year could propel them for decades to come.

“It’s been a great run,” Hoppel said. “We hope to go another 50 years after that or maybe longer.”

Midland’s home opener is April 12.