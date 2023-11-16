ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The newly branded West Texas Desert Hawks arena football team released their 2024 schedule. The Hawks will compete in the reincarnated Arena Football League (AFL) and under new head coach Chris Siegfried. West Texas will compete in the South Division. Game dates were not provided.

Desert Hawks 2024 Schedule:

Week 1: at Georgia Force

Week 2: at Orlando Predators

Week 3: at Wichita Regulators

Week 4: vs. Orlando Predators

Week 5: at Louisiana VooDoo

Week 6: vs. Billings Outlaws

Week 7: vs. Georgia Force

Week 8: vs. Louisiana VooDoo

Week 9: at Southwest Kansas Storm

Week 10: vs. Iowa Rampage