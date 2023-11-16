ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The newly branded West Texas Desert Hawks arena football team released their 2024 schedule. The Hawks will compete in the reincarnated Arena Football League (AFL) and under new head coach Chris Siegfried. West Texas will compete in the South Division. Game dates were not provided.
Desert Hawks 2024 Schedule:
Week 1: at Georgia Force
Week 2: at Orlando Predators
Week 3: at Wichita Regulators
Week 4: vs. Orlando Predators
Week 5: at Louisiana VooDoo
Week 6: vs. Billings Outlaws
Week 7: vs. Georgia Force
Week 8: vs. Louisiana VooDoo
Week 9: at Southwest Kansas Storm
Week 10: vs. Iowa Rampage