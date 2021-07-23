COM Aquatics to host watch party for Natalie Hinds, Team USA

MIDLAND, Texas – Midland native Natalie Hinds will compete at the Summer Olympics as a member of the US swim team on Saturday.

Hinds qualified for Team USA’s 4x100m freestyle relay after finishing 4th at the US Olympic Swim Trials in the 100m freestyle race.

The event will consist of two portions – the preliminary races followed by the final. Both competitions will occur on Saturday for those watching from the Basin.

The preliminaries are scheduled to begin at 5:43 a.m. (CT) with the final slated for 9:45 p.m. (CT).

In the Tall City, the COM Aquatics Center will be holding a watch party for those looking to cheer on Hinds and the rest of the team.

The party is scheduled to run from 8:00-10:00 p.m. Tickets, which include a voucher for food and games, cost $12/person.

Those interested in attending can RSVP here: bit.ly/3hPCc0T