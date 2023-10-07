ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons held strong and took the first set over the West Texas A&M Lady Buffaloes, but couldn’t hold on and lost in four sets, 3-1.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
by: Rachel Hallam
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons held strong and took the first set over the West Texas A&M Lady Buffaloes, but couldn’t hold on and lost in four sets, 3-1.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now