ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons were back on the road taking on the Midwestern State Mustangs looking to extend win-streak.

Falcons went up early and held strong, taking a 21-13 win over the Mustangs. UTPB now moves to 5-1 on the season and extend to a four-game win-streak.

