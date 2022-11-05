BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ‘Play like an All-American.’ That’s the motto for the Dream All-American Bowl held for high school and junior high student athletes looking to take that next step in their football careers.

And for Big Springs senior Eli Cobos, that opportunity has recently presented itself after he was nominated to attend the program at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Eli never thought this would happen to him. Before the start of this year, he was selected to be a part of the Dream All-American Bowl hosted at the end of December, for young student athletes to show off their highly sought out skills.

Cobos said when he received the message he was nominated it was shocking, adding, “It was a very exciting thing for me, I was jumping up and down cause this never happened to me before.”

Now he’ll be headed to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California-home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles rams, to compete with other top tier athletes at a stage unlike any other, and to most, including head coach Cannon McWilliams, he was an obvious selection.

McWilliams said, “I was excited that he was picked because again, he’s put in a lot of hard work over time and he’s well deserving of it.”

When selected, Cobos had the choice of going to the Dallas Cowboys home, AT&T Stadium or SoFi, and said his choice to go to SoFi was an easy one, he wanted to expand his horizons as much as possible.

“I think it’s gonna be a great experience for me, especially expand my knowledge, get to know other prospects just like me,” said an excited Cobos.

Eli has overcome a lot since his freshman year to get him to this point.

“I’ve had surgery on my knee from a torn meniscus–dislocated my shoulder and my pinkie–junior year was kind of slow–almost broke both my feet,” mentioned Cobos.

Which added a lot of doubt, but his dad said seeing him overcome those and still be given this opportunity is a blessing in itself.

Gerald Cobos said, “He works hard, he does stuff on his own, he makes himself stronger he gets bigger, he works, he just wants to put in the work and you can see now that hard work does pay off.”

Now, the family is asking for help with expenses to get Eli to SoFi this December and experience the week long program he has in front of him, and seeing how many have already helped, shows how close the steers community really is.

Gerald added, “They’re supporting a big spring steer and seeing someone from Big Spring doing this, they know they’ll help support.”

If you’d like to help Eli and his family, follow the GoFundMe link attached at the bottom of this article.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/eli-play-in-the-2023-dream-allamerican-bowl