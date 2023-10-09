COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, the state champion Coahoma softball team was presented with championship rings after the Bulldogettes won the 3A state title in June. Coahoma defeated Santa Gertrudis 4-2 to win the state championship.

It was the first time the Bulldogettes had won a state title in 25 years, and many of the current players’ mothers and close relatives were on that 1998 championship team.

This season was a revenge tour for Coahoma, which had gone to the state title game in 2022 and lost.

Watch the video above to hear from some of the members of the Coahoma softball team on what the championship meant to them.