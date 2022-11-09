ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For the thousands who make coaching football their life’s work, few finish their career in the same place they began.

Tom Harvey began his lifelong coaching career at Andrews High School in 1992 under the legendary W.T. Stapler. Harvey served as a defensive assistant for the Mustangs.

During the two seasons that Harvey was on staff, Andrews had some of the best defenses and made some of the deepest playoff runs in program history. In 1992, Andrews went 9-0 in the regular season and were district champions.

In 1993, the Mustangs went 9-1 and were area champions. In that same 1993 campaign, the Andrews defense held opponents scoreless through four weeks of the season.

“There’s been some teams probably with more talent than we had, but since I’ve been around that was the best team to come out of Andrews,” Chace Gore, Andrews class of ’95 and linebacker in the ’92 and ’93 seasons, said.

Coach Harvey was in his mid-20s for those two seasons, just beginning his lifelong career as a coach.

“I didn’t know anything, I was young, but it was a great experience,” Harvey said. “It’s the only team I think that’s ever played in December for Andrews.”

After the ’93 season, Harvey left Andrews for other career opportunities. He spent the next four years as a secondary coach at Gregory Portland and Tuloso Midway. He got his first defensive coordinator position in 1998 at Corpus Christi Miller.

He then spent two years on staff at Refugio before joining Texas High School Football legend Phil Danaher’s staff at Corpus Christi Calallen until 2005.

Following his stint at Calallen, Harvey earned his first head coaching position at Plains High School, a 2A program, where he held that position for eight years until 2014.

It was 21 years and six different career stops after Harvey left Andrews, but he never forgot that little town in West Texas where he got his start.

“In his heart, he always wanted to come back here and he’s told me,” Gore said.

At that point in Harvey’s life, he was married with kids and looking for the place to call their forever home.

“My wife said, let’s get these kids somewhere where they’ll get a great education and a cool place to graduate from. I said, I know that place, let me work on it,” Harvey recalls.

So the Harveys packed up and moved back to the place Tom got his first coaching gig. At the time there wasn’t even a coaching position open, but that was no matter for Harvey.

“I actually wanted to come back here so bad I went to an elementary school and taught fifth grade math.”

And then finally a year later, Harvey got his opportunity to return to the sidelines at the Mustang Bowl. He was hired on in 2015 as a secondary coach under long-time Andrews coach Ralph Mason before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017.

Mason spent a decade of his 43-year coaching career at Andrews before hanging up his hat after the 2021 season, and Harvey was next in line and received a phone call from Andrews ISD superintendent Dr. Bobby Azam to ask him the question Harvey waited 30 years to hear.

“He offered me the job and said take a few days and think about it. I didn’t need a few days to think about it, I’d take it right then just because the opportunity to stay in Andrews and finish up my career here… there wasn’t a lot of thought that needed to take place,” Harvey said.

A full circle. The very same sideline he stood to begin his career, and now exactly 30 years later, the sideline he would stand as a head coach and eventually finish his coaching career.

“Not many coaches get to do that. Like if this going to happen, usually they start somewhere and they just end up staying for 30 years. But rarely do they leave and come back. Rarely do you get those opportunities in life and they say you can’t come home, but that’s obviously not true,” Harvey said.

Harvey had a lot of familiar faces for his first season at the helm, coaching a handful of his former players from the ’92-’93 season’s sons, including Chace’s son Tate Gore.

Harvey had high hopes for his team coming into this season, saying he wanted this team to do what the 1993 squad did and make it deep enough in the playoffs to play in December.

It has not been the smoothest debut campaign for the first-year head coach as the Mustangs have gone 6-4 in the regular season and a surprising 2-2 in a district they were picked to win in the preseason.

But Andrews has the opportunity to achieve its December football dream as they begin their playoff run Thurs. Nov. 10 against El Paso Austin.

Regardless of the wins and losses or how the season turns out, this season has been a dream come true for Coach Tom Harvey.

“Some people grow up wanting to be the head coach of Texas Tech University. I didn’t grow up wanting to be the head coach at Andrews, but in my professional life, most of it there has been a desire to stand on the sidelines at Andrews High School and represent this community and these kids.”