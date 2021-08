MIDLAND, Texas – Midland native Bryce Hoppel’s first experience at the Summer Olympics came to a close on Sunday night in Tokyo.

After a 3rd-place showing in his first preliminary race, Hoppel finished 5th during his semifinal heat in 1:44.91.

In order to qualify for the final, Hoppel needed either a 2nd-place finish or a time better than 1:44.30.

Congratulations to Bryce on a fantastic showing in Tokyo!