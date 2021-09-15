Bryan brothers hold tennis clinic and exhibition in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas: Bob and Mike Bryan, one of tennis’ most prolific men’s duos this century, hosted a clinic Wednesday to coach high school tennis players before playing a doubles exhibition against fellow former pros Sam Querrey and 1993 French Open champion Murphy Jensen.

“We were inspired by legends of the game when we went to clinics like this,” Mike Bryan said. “To do it at this age of 43, we just retired, and now to devote our retirement to going around and inspiring young kids to play the game, it’s very fulfilling and we want to keep doing it.”

The Bryan brothers won 16 Grand Slams and an Olympic Gold Medal together in their illustrious career. One of the young tennis players who volleyed with the great brothers was Compass Academy freshman Craig Chance, who said he couldn’t have dreamt of the opportunity.

“I did not think that was going to happen, I had no idea what to expect,” Chance said. “I think it’s really cool that they’d come all the way out here just to put on a little camp.”

The brothers were also impressed at just how many young players came out and showed genuine talent to the event Wednesday.

“It’s great to see a lot of the same faces and everyone is having a blast,” Bob Bryan said. “Everyone is looking forward to being outside and hitting the ball around and there’s a lot of good talent here in Midland, so we are impressed.”