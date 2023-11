ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The No.17 UTPB Falcons have been selected as a 3 seed in Region 4 of the NCAA DII Football Championship bracket.

They will host the first game of the postseason as they face off against the Bemidji State Beavers.

That game will take place on November 18th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Tune into ABC Big 2 News at 10 on Saturday for highlights and postgame coverage.