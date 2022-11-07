LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has decided to use the six-day window for game time selections for all Nov. 19 games including Texas Tech at Iowa State. The conference announced on Monday that the start time and network designation for the games will be made after this Saturday’s games have concluded.

Texas Tech is 12-8 in the all-time series with the Cyclones. The Red Raiders won last season’s meeting in Lubbock, 41-38, after dropping the previous five meetings with Iowa State. Texas Tech’s last win in Ames, Iowa came in 2014 when Patrick Mahomes led the Red Raiders to a 34-31 win.

The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) visit Oklahoma State this Saturday after picking up their first conference win of the season with a 31-14 victory over West Virginia.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) host Kansas 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.