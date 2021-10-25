Bears coach Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagy, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call Monday minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

“I feel pretty good,” he said from his car.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy can’t conduct virtually.

League rules say vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic can return to the practice facility once they have two consecutive negative PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart. If they are symptomatic, they need two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart and must be symptom-free for 48 hours.

The Bears had four players on the COVID-19 list as of Monday morning, including star linebacker Robert Quinn and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham. Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right tackle Elijah Wilkinson were added to it hours before Sunday’s blowout loss at Tampa Bay. Running back Damien Williams was removed from the list on Saturday.

