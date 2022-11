ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers (9-1, 4-1) captured a share of their district title with a 31-15 win over the Midland High Bulldogs (5-5, 1-4).

Midland’s season is over while Permian advances to the bi-district round to face El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday November 11th.

Watch the video above for highlights.