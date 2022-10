ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Bronchos (3-6, 0-4) were up late in the second half, but ultimately came up short against the Frenship Tigers 49-42.

Quarterback Jaylien Jones finished went 14-for-22 for 178 yards two touchdowns and one interception. Ivan Carreon and Jalen Warren caught the touchdown passes. Running back Marcos Marichalar led the team with 81 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Watch the video above for highlights.