ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Monahans Loboes held on in the second half to outlast the Levelland Lobos 27-15 as they win their bi-district playoff matchup.

After receiving the opening kickoff, Levelland fumbled the game’s first snap which was recovered by Monahans defensive lineman Jadyn Hernandez. Monahans promptly scored the game’s first points on a short run by Adan Saucedo to lead 6-0 after missing the two-point conversion.

On their next possession pinned deep in their own territory, Monahans committed a holding penalty in the end zone awarding Levelland two points cutting the Loboes’ lead to 6-2.

Monahans forced a punt that Saucedo blocked setting up a short field where the Loboes cashed in again on a McClay Ortega one-yard touchdown run giving Monahans a 13-2 lead.

Levelland’s Ladarian Jordan scored on a rushing touchdown inside the red zone to make the halftime score 13-8 after the Lobos failed on the two-point conversion.

Bryan Bejarano scored a pair of goal line touchdowns in the second half to help Monahans stave off Levelland.

Monahans will play either Ferris or Snyder in the area round.

The game was played in Andrews where Monahans used to travel every year for district games and where Head Coach Fred Staugh used to coach as an assistant.

Watch the video above for highlights and a postgame interview with Staugh.