MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Monahans Loboes (7-3, 5-0) complete their improbable mid-season turnaround by clinching the district with a 58-14 win over Clint.

The Loboes began the season with three straight losses in non-district play before going perfect the rest of the way to win their district.

