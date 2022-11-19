MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels lost their Area round playoff game against the Keller Indians 23-21 ending their 2022 season.

Legacy finish the season 7-5 overall after digging themselves into an early hole with a 2-3 non-district record to begin the season. However the Rebels turned their season around with a 4-1 district record culminating in a shared district championship, their fifth district title in a row.

The Rebels opened the playoffs with a 46-21 win over El Paso Franklin before losing to Keller also knocked the Rebels out of baseball postseason earlier this year.

Watch the video above for highlights.