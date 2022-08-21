MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A young team in a tough district and the Marfa Shorthorns are slated to finish last this season, but they’re ready to shatter those expectations.

After finishing the 2021 season going 3-7 overall, the Shorthorns have a lot of doubters from the outside looking in and they’re well aware of them.

Head Coach Arturo Alferez said he’s not surprised by the doubt.

“You know, being young, it’s again, it’s a challenge. There’s people that have told them, you’re probably not going to get a lot of wins this year,” shrugged Coach. “But that’s I tell them, use that as a drive everyday. Use that to come in the weight room. Use that to come in to feel. And, you know, don’t don’t worry about the wins. Worry about going out there competing every day and let them know that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose. But there’s a football team here and this football team is here to stay.”

For most of the players, it only adds fuel to the fire.

Center and linebacker, Nathan Pena, is the only senior on the team with year and wants to use the doubt to drive him this season to finish on a high note.

He said, “It certainly does make us drive and push a little more than we can and will sometimes kick it into overdrive. But the competition here is no joke.”

Sophomore running back, Derick Campos, added, “It pushes me more, I want to win. Just win. I think we just got to win, I want to win.”

The only thing against the Shorthorns is their lack of seniority, so this season, they’ll have to rely heavily on the youth that is continuously present.

“It’s kind of difficult because we look for leaders and our seniors, and it’s hard when we only have one,” said junior linebacker Dustin Martinez.

But Coach Alferez wants to make sure the drive is in his young squad.

“Their motivation, their drive, their energy kind of drives me. We can always be, kind of a little bit, you know, hurt because it’s a young team,” said Alferez. “But the time they come in, the the effort they put in day in, day out, you know, it just it just motivates us more to give them more.”

And in a tough district with Buena Vista, Fort Davis and Van Horn, the competition is fierce and the young athletes have a long season ahead of them.

Pena emphasized, “I wouldn’t say this is going to be a very easy season, but we have a few new recruits that that we’re trying to work with.”

Now, focused on changing the narrative in their district and proving they belong in the competition, the Shorthorns are ready to start the season, and it starts with non-district play.

“District is still a few weeks away. We still have some non-district games that we can play and where we can mature as a team and kind of specialize in kind of tune up our technique on the positions,” finished Alferez.

The Shorthorns start their season off with non-district play at home on September 2nd against the Sanderson Eagles.