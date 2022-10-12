WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Wink senior quarterback and defensive back Kanon Gibson is ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s week seven Athlete of the Week!

Kanon, son of Wink head coach Brian Gibson, led the Wildcats to a 49-7 win over district opponent El Dorado. Brian helped present his son with the Athlete of the Week plaque.

Gibson scored all seven touchdowns against El Dorado. He completed 19 passes for 265 yards and five passing touchdowns. He rushed 13 times for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Also on defense, Gibson had seven tackles and one fumble recovery that he returned 54 yards.

Gibson has led the Wink Wildcats to its second 6-0 start in three years, averaging 52 points per game this season.

Wink faces district opponent Iraan this Friday at Braves Stadium at 7 p.m.