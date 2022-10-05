BIG LAKE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reagan County junior runningback, defensive back and kicker AJ Avalos is ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week for Week 6! Avalos led the Owls to their thrilling overtime victory over Reagan County, 23-20.

He did it all for Reagan County, rushing six times for 72 yards and a touchdown. He also had six tackles and one forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball. Not only that, but Avalos also went two for two on point after touchdowns, and three for four on field goal attempts, including the 47-yard field goal that gave the Owls the lead in overtime. His other two field goals were from 39 yards and 20 yards out.

Avalos personally accounted for 17 of Reagan County’s 23 points.

Reagan County looks ahead now to the Forsan Buffaloes who sustained their first loss of the season in their most recent game. The District 3-2A Division II opener kicks off at 7 p.m. from Buffalo Stadium in Forsan.