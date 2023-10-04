BIG LAKE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reagan County junior quarterback, Kason Brown is ABC Big 2’s Week Six Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Owls’ 41-40 comeback win over Kermit. Reagan County moves to 4-1 on the season with this win.

Brown helped kick start the Owls comeback when going into the half down 16 points to the Yellowjackets. Brown finished with 15 carries for 119 yards and two rushing touchdowns along with one successful two-point conversion. He also threw for 187 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Reagan County are back at home for week seven of the season, hosting the Forsan Buffaloes, Oct. 5.