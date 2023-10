ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian senior runningback Juzstyce Lara is ABC Big 2’s Week 8 Athlete of the Week for his efforts in the Panthers’ 32-31 win over Midland Legacy. Lara rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Permian improved to 1-1 in district play with the victory, keeping their playoff chances intact. The Panthers host Frenship this upcoming Friday.

Watch the video above for the award presentation.