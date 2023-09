ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian senior slot receiver Isaac Herrera is ABC Big 2’s Week 3 Athlete of the Week for his effort in the Panthers’ 43-6 win over Amarillo Tascosa. Herrera averaged 20 yards per carry in Permian’s win.

Herrera finished the night with 147 total yards and four total touchdowns, including a fake punt handed off to Herrera which he rushed 61 yards for a score.

Permian is slated to visit the Killeen Harker Heights Knights on Friday.