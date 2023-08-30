ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa junior quarterback Mikey Cota is ABC Big 2’s Week One Athlete of the Week. In the Bronchos season opener against Lubbock Monterey, Cota, in his first varsity start, contributed 480 total yards and five total touchdowns.

Cota threw for 417 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for an additional 63 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cota led the Bronchos offense to scoring 42 points.

Odessa fell to Monterey 44-42.

ABC Big 2 Sports Director presented Cota with the award, presented by Carpet Tech.