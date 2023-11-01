MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans senior quarterback Cheno Navarrette is ABC Big 2’s Week 10 Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Loboes’ 69-13 win over Clint Mountain View. Navarrette posted 86 ground yards with three rushing touchdowns and went 10 for 13 in the air, with 191 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

The Loboes improved to 9-0 and clinched the District 1-4A Division 2 championship with the win.

Monahans closes out its regular season Friday on the road at Clint before its first-round playoff game against Borger next Thursday, according to the school.