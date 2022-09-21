MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Monahans junior quarterback Cheno Navarrette wins ABC Big 2’s/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week award for Week 4.

Navarrette helped lead the Loboes to their first win of the season over Snyder on homecoming, 48-21.

The junior quarterback’s standout statistic was his five rushing touchdowns in the first half of the game. But he posed a threat in the air as well as on the ground.

Navarrette had 13 carries for 150 rushing yards (more than 11 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, and 10 passes for 121 yards in the air.

Monahans is 1-3 on the season and now looks ahead to Denver City this Friday. That game is at Mustang Stadium in Denver City at 7 p.m.