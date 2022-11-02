MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Trinity sophomore Jude Varner is ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Week 10 Athlete of the Week! He helped lead the Chargers in every aspect of the game, offense, defense and special teams, to a 48-24 victory over Keller Harvest Christian on Friday.

On offense, Varner primarily acts as a runningback for Midland Trinity, but he is involved in nearly every play. Against Harvest Christian, Varner had 18 carries for 171 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also tallied three receptions for 87 yards and a receiving touchdown.

On special teams, Varner had two kick returns for a total of 43 yards.

On defense, the sophomore racked up 13 total tackles including four tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also had two pass deflections.

The Chargers win on Friday brought them to an even district record (3-2) ahead of their season finale against Irving Highlands this upcoming Friday at home. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.