ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Midland Legacy’s Washington ties school record

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Congratulations to Midland Legacy’s John Washington for being named our Athlete of the Week!

The senior cornerback tied a school record last Friday with three interceptions against Odessa High. One of those was returned for a touchdown.

Washington has been a pleasant surprise in the Rebels secondary this season. After sitting out the 2020 season, the senior rejoined the program last spring. On top of reacclimating himself to the game, he also switched roles from wide receiver to defensive back during the offseason.

