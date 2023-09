MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy senior runningback Damien Johnson is ABC Big 2’s Week Five Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Rebels’ 39-31 win over Judson. Midland Legacy improved to 4-1 on the season with the win.

Johnson led the Rebels’ offense with 201 total yards and four total touchdowns, including a 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Legacy has a bye this week before beginning district play against Frenship at home on Oct. 6.