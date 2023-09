MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland junior runningback Elijah McCoy is ABC Big 2’s Week Four Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Bulldogs’ dominant 36-8 win over Lubbock Monterey.

McCoy rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries and found the endzone three times, helping Midland to its first 4-0 start since 2010.

The Bulldogs wrap up non-district play Friday on the road at El Paso Andress.