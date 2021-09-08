ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Midland Christian’s Ryver Rodriguez

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Congratulations to our Athlete of the Week: Midland Christian senior quarterback Ryver Rodriguez!

Rodriguez has been a huge catalyst for the Mustangs offense through the first two weeks of the season.

Last week vs. El Paso Franklin, the Stangs signal-caller completed 14-17 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He also racked up 168 yards on the ground for four touchdowns (plus a successful 2-point conversion).

Midland Christian will face Boerne this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Watch the video above for more!